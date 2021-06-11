Small plane makes emergency landing outside Yelm Thursday evening

A small propeller plane rests in a pasture outside Yelm after an emergency landing on Thursday, June 10. Captain Brian Richardson with the Southeast Thurston Fire Authority said the couple suffered no injuries and were released following the incident. Courtesy of Southeast Thurston Fire Authority

The pilot of a small propeller plane made a hard landing on a pasture outside Yelm Thursday evening.

The plane carrying a married couple completely lost power around 8:45 p.m. as it flew east just south of Olympia, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing, said Captain Brian Richardson with the Southeast Thurston Fire Authority.

Richardson said the pilot identified a cow pasture as suitably flat area for the landing, but it turned out to be bumpier than he imagined. When the plane touched down, it bounced and spun a bit before coming to a stop, he said.

Despite the rough landing, the married couple that occupied the plane did not suffer any injuries, Richardson said. He added there was minimal damage to the plane.

“I’m not an aviation expert, but from the fire department’s perspective, they did an excellent job avoiding major damage and injury,” Richardson said.

Firefighters and Sheriff deputies responded to the site of the landing at the very end of 128th Ave. Southeast off Bald Hills Road, Richardson said. They evaluated the couple before releasing them, he said.

Richardson said he did not have information on the couple’s identity or origin.

Lt. Cameron Simper with the Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies assisted the fire department but added they are not investigating the incident. He said the case has been referred to the Federal Aviation Administration.