Get a job and a hot dog. Olympia staffing business looks to fill 60 openings June 15

A hotdog-serving hiring event is set for 11-3 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Express Employment Professionals in west Olympia, the staffing business announced.

The event is called “hot jobs and hot dogs,” owner Reid Bates said.

“The event will be kind of like speed dating for job seekers and employers,” Bates said. “After providing basic information to the staff of Express, attendees will be introduced to several Express clients representing some of Thurston’s largest employers in health care, hospitality, manufacturing and warehouse. Representatives from Providence St. Peters Hospital, Great Wolf Lodge, Cardinal Glass, Amcor Rigid Plastics and others will be in attendance.”

Tumwater-based Cardinal Glass needs to hire because of the booming housing market.

“The residential window market is at unprecedented levels due to strong demand in new residential construction and remodel,” said Phil Markel, HR manager for Cardinal, in a statement.

Express is looking to fill 60 openings in warehouse, manufacturing/production, administrative, professional and skilled trades jobs.

“The positions we are recruiting for have entry-level wages between $15 and $20 an hour, which in some cases is $5 above where they were a year ago and well-above Washington state’s minimum wage of $13.69,” Bates said.

Express Employment Professionals is at 1120 Harrison Ave NW. Those who plan to attend are asked to park on Percival Street, and if it rains, the job fair will move indoors.