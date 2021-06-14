Olympia man’s shower interrupted by man with blow torch, police say

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

A man was taking a shower Friday night when he heard a knock on the bathroom door.

When he got out of the shower and answered the door, a man was standing there with a lit blow torch, demanding he leave, according to Olympia police.

The man in the bathroom slammed the door, locked it, then called 911 about 9 p.m., Lt. Paul Lower said Monday.

Police arrived at the residence in the 1600 block of Sylvester Street Southwest and began to search the home. They eventually found the suspect in a room, holding a yellow propane tank with a push-button blow torch, Lower said.

The man was taken into custody without incident. Lower estimated the suspect was in his 30s. The victim and the owner of the residence told police they had never seen the man before.

Police also found three watches and a cell phone on the suspect, which were thought to have been found in the home.

The man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary while armed with a deadly weapon and felony harassment, booking information shows.