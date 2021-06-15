Lewis County teen killed, 4 others injured in Monday afternoon wreck

A 16-year-old female teen from Lewis County was killed and four others were injured following a two-car collision in southwest Washington on Monday, according to Washington State Patrol.

The young woman, who was a passenger, died at the scene. She was from Napavine. The others are from Clark County.

About 1:30 p.m. Monday, the Napavine teen, along with a 15-year-old female driver, a woman in her 60s, and another young woman, also 15, were headed south on state Route 503 in Clark County in a 2015 Mazda 3, according to State Patrol.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old Clark County man was headed north on the same road in a 2011 Ford F150.

Troopers say the man, who was thought to be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the Mazda.

He was injured, as were the two young women, aged 15, and the woman in her 60s. All four were taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington.

Troopers say the Clark County man faces charges of vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault.