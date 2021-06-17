A second teen dies after crash that killed Napavine 16-year-old

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

A 15-year-old Yacolt girl has died following a crash in Clark County that claimed the life of a 16-year-old Napavine girl on Monday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

On Wednesday, The Columbian newspaper identified the Napavine girl as Ivy A. Hunt. The Yacolt girl was not identified by WSP.

A 46-year-old man from La Center is facing vehicular homicide and vehicular assault charges following the crash on state Route 503 at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

According to The Columbian, Zarb’s bail was set at $500,000 and he is scheduled to be arraigned on June 25. Troopers reported that drugs or alcohol are believed to have been a factor.

Hunt was traveling as a passenger in a southbound Mazda when a northbound 2011 Ford F-150 driven by the La Center man crossed the centerline and struck the car. Both vehicles came to rest in the southbound lane.

The driver of the Mazda, a 15-year-old girl from Yacolt, was injured and transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center along with a 15-year-old female passenger and 66-year-old passenger Danlette Yato, 66, of Yacolt.

The F-150 driver was also taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

Both vehicles were totaled.

According to The Columbian, the F-150 man “allegedly admitted to first responders on scene that he had three drinks and then met up with a friend in Battle Ground and consumed two more drinks. An open container also was found in his pickup, according to an affidavit of probable cause.”

The newspaper reported that when firefighters asked him what time it was, the La Center man reportedly thought it was 6 or 7 p.m., the affidavit states.