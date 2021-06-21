Need a job? This Lacey-based employer is offering a $2,000 signing bonus

Harbor Wholesale Foods, which operates a distribution center in northeast Lacey, is hiring on June 23. Courtesy

Harbor Wholesale, a Lacey-based food distributor, still needs workers. And this time the business is offering a $2,000 signing bonus, according to information released Monday.

The hiring event is set for noon to 4 p.m. at 3901 Hogum Bay Road NE. The jobs pay between $18 and $23 per hour, the business says.

Harbor Wholesale also had a hiring event in March.

Employers have been struggling to fill openings during the pandemic because of COVID-19, a lack of child care, competitive jobless benefits and the ability to work from home.

Staffing business Express Employment Professionals in Olympia has recently held multiple hiring events to fill openings, including as recently as June 15.

Some industries are experiencing enough business demand to hire.

Tumwater-based Cardinal Glass, which participated in the Express Employment event, needs workers because of the booming residential housing market.

“The residential window market is at unprecedented levels due to strong demand in new residential construction and remodel,” said Phil Markel, HR manager for Cardinal, in a statement.