Deaths for June 23
Baker, Phillip L., 59, Shelton, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at Mason General Hospital, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Carlson, Aileen Louise, 89, Tumwater, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Puget Sound Healthcare Center, Olympia. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Frailey, Jacqueline L., 93, Tumwater, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Hill, James Jude, 84, Tumwater, died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Johnston, Walter “Oz” Wayne, 79, Shelton, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
King, Jay, 66, South Bend, died Monday June 21, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Nesmith, Charles (Chuck) Ronald, 71, Shelton, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Rhodes, Shirley Ann, 80, Shelton, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Rivas, Manuel De Jesus Reyes, 75, Olympia, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at home. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Scherting, Kenneth, 83, Shelton, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Stevens, Patricia L., 90, Shelton, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Strong, David Charles, 75, Olympia, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at home. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
