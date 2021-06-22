Olympia port votes quickly on plan to grow to a 5-member commission. Zita asks: Why now?

The Port of Olympia commission and staff gathered for an online work session on Monday. Clockwise from top left: Commissioner E.J. Zita, port legal counsel, VaLiesha Brown, executive director, Sam Gibboney, Commissioner Joe Downing and Commissioner Bill McGregor. Rolf Boone

A Port of Olympia work session proposal to expand the current commission to five members from three ramped up quickly on Monday, finally resulting in a 2-1 vote to move forward with the idea.

And the commission isn’t planning to do this next year, they’re aiming to get a resolution approved before Aug. 3 so that voters can weigh in on a five-member commission during this year’s November general election.

To be clear: Voters would be asked to vote on whether to approve the structure of a five-member commission, but they would not be voting on new candidates for those additional seats. If approved by voters, candidates for those seats would have to run in the 2022 election.

Commissioners Bill McGregor and Joe Downing approved the plan on Monday, while E.J. Zita, although supportive of a five-member commission, voted against it. She was puzzled as to why the plan needed to be rushed.

“This is not the right time or the right way to do it,” she said, pointing out that once Thurston County grows to 300,000 people, the county is expected to move forward with a redistricting plan.

She urged the port commission to follow the county’s lead.

“We should not be the ones doing it and now is not the time,” she said. “Let the data come in, let the county finish the redistricting and let them take the lead.”

The idea was proposed by Commissioner Downing on Monday, saying a five-member commission offers more representation and is more equitable. There’s also too much upheaval on a three-member commission because two-thirds of the commission is being replaced this November. That creates what he called “discontinuity of decision making” on the commission and challenges for port staff.

Commissioner Bill McGregor said the port doesn’t need to follow the county, adding, “We can establish our own districts.”

That statement was confirmed by port legal counsel VaLiesha Brown, who said the commission has the authority to draw its own boundaries. The commission could create five new districts, or keep the current three districts and just add two at-large members, she said.

The redistricting plan would be submitted to the county auditor after the election, Brown said.

“This is the right time,” McGregor said.

Downing agreed, saying he wanted to act now.

“I feel like we have the institutional knowledge to make the best decision,” he said.

Zita also raised concerns about the cost of adding a ballot proposition and the cost of redistricting. Port Executive Director Sam Gibboney agreed that the port likely will have to hire a consultant as part of the process.

Before a resolution comes before the commission, Zita asked for an estimate on those costs. Still, she remained concerned.

“Why is the commission going rogue on these things instead of working with our community partners?” she said. “I don’t understand. We don’t have the money, we don’t have the staff and what’s the hurry?