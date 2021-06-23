Local
Restaurant inspections for June 23
Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.
Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.
Reading inspection scores:
- Attention should be given to the type of violation (red versus blue) and whether the restaurant has a history of red violations or repeat violations.
- Red violations are those most likely to cause food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately if feasible or according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: not keeping food at the right temperature.
- Blue violations relate to the overall cleanliness and condition of operation and must be corrected according to a compliance schedule established by the health officer. Example: a worn floor that needs replacing.
- Some common abbreviations: PHF/TCS is potentially hazardous food/time control for safety; RTE is ready to eat; PIC is person in charge; FWC is food worker card; CDI is corrected during inspection.
Bacco Trattoria Italiana
9321 Martin Way East, Olympia
June 4: 40 red; 0 blue
Comments: The handwashing sink near the stove was out of paper towels. Lasagna was cooled improperly in a four inch pan. The cold holding temperature in the in the walk in area was 43 degrees rather than 41 or lower as required.
MiSo - Capital Mall
625 Black Lake Blvd. Southwest, Olympia
June 15: 0 red; 5 blue
Comments: The sanitizer testing kit was contaminated.
Wetzel’s Pretzels - Capital Mall
625 Black Lake Blvd. Southwest, Olympia
June 15: 5 red; 0 blue
Comments: Hot dogs were stored at 44 degrees inside the refrigerator rather than below 41 degrees as required.
No violations:
- Subway - Capital Mall Food Court #4 (625 Black Lake Blvd. Southwest, Olympia)
- Panda Express #884 Capital Mall ( 625 Black Lake Blvd. Southwest, Olympia)
