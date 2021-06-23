Local

Restaurant inspections for June 23

By The Olympian Staff

Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County inspection reports, which are available at each food establishment, at the Thurston County Environmental Health Office and their website at co.thurston.wa.us/health/ehfood. For questions concerning these reports, contact the health office at 360-867-2667.

Report restaurant complaints, including violations related to COVID-19 restrictions, online via the complaint form here: https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/phss/Pages/eh-problem.aspx.

Reading inspection scores:

Bacco Trattoria Italiana

9321 Martin Way East, Olympia

June 4: 40 red; 0 blue

Comments: The handwashing sink near the stove was out of paper towels. Lasagna was cooled improperly in a four inch pan. The cold holding temperature in the in the walk in area was 43 degrees rather than 41 or lower as required.

MiSo - Capital Mall

625 Black Lake Blvd. Southwest, Olympia

June 15: 0 red; 5 blue

Comments: The sanitizer testing kit was contaminated.

Wetzel’s Pretzels - Capital Mall

625 Black Lake Blvd. Southwest, Olympia

June 15: 5 red; 0 blue

Comments: Hot dogs were stored at 44 degrees inside the refrigerator rather than below 41 degrees as required.

No violations:

