Driver accused of striking bicyclist in Grays Harbor County on Monday, Troopers say

State Troopers are asking the public to help locate a driver who allegedly struck and injured a bicyclist near Ocean City in Grays Harbor County on Monday.

The collision occurred as a 31-year-old Seattle man was riding a bicycle on the shoulder of state Route 109 near Burrows Road during the evening, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. A car struck the bicyclist, causing him to separate from the bicycle and land in a ditch, per the release.

The vehicle that allegedly struck the bicyclist fled the scene, according to the release. A passerby found the bicyclist sometime after 11 p.m. with non-life-threatening injuries, the release says, and first responders transported him to Community Hospital in Aberdeen.

Detectives believe the fleeing car sustained damage to the front end and windshield, per the release. The car should also be missing a passenger side mirror, the release says.

State Patrol did not provide specific details on the make or model of the car in their news release and instead called it an unknown passenger car.

State Patrol encourages anyone with information that can lead them to the fleeing car or driver to contact their non-emergency line at 360-473-0300. Select “Zero” to reach dispatch when calling that number, the release says.