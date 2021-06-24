Extreme heat forecast for the Olympia area this weekend. Here’s how to prepare

Dangerously hot conditions are expected this weekend in Puget Sound, including in Thurston County, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS in Seattle announced on Tuesday that an excessive heat watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

In the Olympia area, temperatures are forecast to climb to 90 degrees on Friday and 101 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, meteorologist Mary Butwin said. There’s even a chance the heat wave could break the all-time record of 104 degrees from 2009 and 1981 or the June record of 101 from 1942, she said.

“We’re not quite used to this heat in Western Washington so take it easy, especially if you’re outside,” Butwin said. “Be care of fire issues with the dry grass. If you try to cool off in the water, be careful as water temperatures are still pretty low.”

An area of high pressure will build throughout the weekend and slowly progress eastward, enabling an extended period of hot weather, according to the NWS forecast.

Overnight low temperatures will only drop to the 60s on Friday and Saturday, meaning there will be minimal recovery from the daytime heat, per the forecast.

Humidity levels should be around 70-80 percent at night and 25-30 percent during the day this weekend, Butwin said. Rain is not expected anytime soon, she added.

There are no red flag fire concerns in the Thurston County area, she said, but grasses and brush have already begun to dry out. Some of this brush could easily catch fire if people are not careful with cigarettes, grills or campfires, she said.

Temperatures will only slowly decline after this weekend, Butwin said. By Tuesday, temperatures will likely be in the 80s, she said.

To prepare for the heat, the Washington Emergency Management Department advises residents cover windows with drapes or shades, weather-strip doors and windows, use window reflectors and add insulation to their homes.

Once the heat arrives, residents are encouraged to find air conditioning, avoid strenuous activities, wear light clothing, drink plenty of water and check on family and neighbors. People and pets should never be left in a closed car, according to ready.gov.

According to the WEMD, people should be wary of dehydration symptoms which include thirst, dry skin, headache, dry mouth, less frequent urination and rapid heartbeat.