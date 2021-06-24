Cooling center opens Saturday through Monday in downtown Olympia

With temperatures predicted to top 100 degrees over the weekend, Thuston County is opening a cooling center to give people experiencing homelessness a respite from the heat. AP file photo, 2017

With temperatures predicted to top 100 degrees over the weekend, Thuston County is opening a cooling center to give people experiencing homelessness a respite from the heat.

A city of Olympia-owned building at 108 State Ave. NW will be open for people needing shelter from noon-6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the county announced in a news release.

The county is also directing people to shelters at Union Gospel Mission, Community Youth Services, and Family Support Center’s Pear Blossom shelter.