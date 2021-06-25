Thurston County Fire Marshal announces burn ban due to hot weather conditions

Thurston County’s Fire Marshal declared a burn barn on Thursday due to hot and dry conditions in the area. Tri-City Herald

The order prevents the burning of residential yard waste and and all land-clearing burns. Barbecues and recreational fires will be allowed at homes and campgrounds if contained in fire pits.

“The fire safety burn ban is enacted when weather and fire fuel conditions reach a level of danger that may pose a threat to people and their property,” said Fire Marshal, Joshua Cummings, in a statement. “The Department of Natural Resources has moved their fire risk on public lands in our region to ‘moderate’ which triggers the county’s process to enact the fire safety ban to minimize the threat of fires as much as possible through the restriction of residential and land clearing burns.”

The burn ban lasts until Sept. 30.

To stay up-to-date on the status of burn bans, go to the ORCAA website at www.orcaa.org.