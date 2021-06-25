Shelton police investigate homicide on Turner Avenue

Stock photo Getty Images

Law enforcement found a dead body in Shelton on Thursday and have labeled the situation a homicide, according to a news release.

Shelton police responded to a 11:46 a.m. call that described an injured male on the 200 block of Turner Ave. by Kneeland Park, per the release.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found an unidentified male with apparent trauma to his body. First responders pronounced the male dead at the scene, the release says.

Investigators from the Shelton Police Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol Crime Lab arrived on scene and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

The release does not indicate whether investigators are looking for any person of interest at this time. Law enforcement say they currently have no reason to believe anyone in the community is at risk.

The Olympian has requested more information from the Shelton Police department.