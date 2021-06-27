Local
Deaths for June 27
Charnell, Misty Dawn, 41, Hoquiam, died Monday, June 21, 2021, in Grays Harbor County. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Flynn, James J., 67, Olympia, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Harkness, Sylvia D., 96, Tumwater, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Kapust, John Leroy, 84, Olympia, died Monday, June 21, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital, Olympia. Funeral Alternatives of Washington, Tumwater, 360-753-1065.
Lozar, David W., 83, Shelton, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Ney, Keldy Allen, 61, Olympia, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Providence St. Peter Hospital. Forest Funeral Home, Olympia, 360-943-6363.
Norris, Chester, 98, Olympia, died June 23, 2021, at home. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
Spleen, Patricia A., 72, Shelton, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Fir Lane Health & Rehabilitation, Shelton. McComb & Wagner Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelton, 360-426-4803.
