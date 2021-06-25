Local
Need to cool off? Here’s a list of places you can go in Thurston County
Places to stay cool for June 25-28, according to Thurston County Emergency Management.
Lacey Timberland Library
500 College Street SE, Lacey, WA 98503
9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays
Closed Sundays and Holidays
360-491-3860
Olympia Daytime Cooling Center (old city fire house)
201 Capitol Way North (entrance is in the Olympia Center parking lot)
Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday
Pets welcome
Olympia Timberland Library
313 8th Avenue SE
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Closed Sundays and Holidays
360-352-0595
Bucoda Community Center (Bucoda residents only)
202 S. Main St.
Contact the Fire Chief at 360-584-6285 to get door open
Well-behaved Pets Welcome
Tenino Fire District 12 (South Thurston Fire & EMS)
187 S Hodgden St SE, Tenino
Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Tenino Timberland Library
172 Central Avenue W.
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays
Closed Sunday/Monday
360-264-2369
Tumwater School District Board Room
621 Linwood Ave SW, Tumwater
Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Tumwater Timberland Library
7023 New Market Street
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays
Closed Sundays and Holidays
360-943-7790
Yelm Timberland Library
210 Prairie Park Street
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays
Closed Sundays and Holidays
360-458-3374
Yelm Senior Center
16530 103rd Avenue SE
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday
Well-behaved dogs and cats welcome
Comments