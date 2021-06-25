Local

Need to cool off? Here’s a list of places you can go in Thurston County

Places to stay cool for June 25-28, according to Thurston County Emergency Management.

Lacey Timberland Library

500 College Street SE, Lacey, WA 98503

9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays

Closed Sundays and Holidays

360-491-3860

Olympia Daytime Cooling Center (old city fire house)

201 Capitol Way North (entrance is in the Olympia Center parking lot)

Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday

Pets welcome

Olympia Timberland Library

313 8th Avenue SE

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Closed Sundays and Holidays

360-352-0595

Bucoda Community Center (Bucoda residents only)

202 S. Main St.

Contact the Fire Chief at 360-584-6285 to get door open

Well-behaved Pets Welcome

Tenino Fire District 12 (South Thurston Fire & EMS)

187 S Hodgden St SE, Tenino

Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Tenino Timberland Library

172 Central Avenue W.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays

Closed Sunday/Monday

360-264-2369

Tumwater School District Board Room

621 Linwood Ave SW, Tumwater

Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Tumwater Timberland Library

7023 New Market Street

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

Closed Sundays and Holidays

360-943-7790

Yelm Timberland Library

210 Prairie Park Street

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays

Closed Sundays and Holidays

360-458-3374

Yelm Senior Center

16530 103rd Avenue SE

9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays.

Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Well-behaved dogs and cats welcome

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service