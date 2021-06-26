Man found dead in Shelton has been identified

Blue flashing sirens of police car during the roadblock Getty Images

A man found dead in downtown Shelton this week has been identified as John L. Farmer, 22, police announced.

Farmer was found in the 200 block of Turner Avenue Thursday morning. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police also have identified Kyle A. Baker, 24, as a person of interest in the case. Anyone with information about Baker is asked to call Shelton police.

Shelton police responded to a call just before noon Thursday that described an injured male in the 200 block of Turner Avenue by Kneeland Park, The Olympian reported.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found an unidentified male with apparent trauma to his body. First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene, The Olympian reported.

Investigators from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol Crime Lab also responded.