Organizers cancel Capital Lakefair for second straight year

Capital Lakefair, a summer festival best known for its lakeside carnival and grand parade, has been canceled for a second straight year, organizers announced Friday.

The event was canceled after organizers met with the state Department of Enterprise Services, which manages Heritage Park, and the city of Olympia, according to a news release.

“Lakefair is a beloved event in Olympia and we are saddened. We all are looking forward to moving past the COVID-19 emergency and into the normalcy of celebrating community traditions like Lakefair,” DES and city of Olympia officials announced. “Unfortunately, the scale of planning required by both DES and the city to support a safe and successful Lakefair in July is just not possible. We look forward to supporting Lakefair in the future.”

Organizers say they will pursue annual sponsorships, donation support and other potential grants to ensure Lakefair is able to return in 2022.