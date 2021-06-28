Mason County man hurt after crashing into street light near Shelton

A Mason County man, 46, was hurt early Monday after crashing into a street light near Shelton, according to Washington State Patrol.

About 12:35 a.m. Monday, the man, driving a Chevy Suburban, was headed north on U.S. 101 at state Route 3. Troopers say the vehicle did not stay in its lane, drove off the road and down an embankment and crashed into a light pole.

State Route 3 was fully blocked for two hours, Troopers say.

The cause of the crash was inattentive driving, according to State Patrol. The man faces a possible charge of second-degree negligent driving.

Although the man injured an eye, he refused medical treatment at the scene, Troopers say.