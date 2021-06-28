Thurston County bans discharge of consumer fireworks this July 4

Signs around Thurston County remind the public that personal fireworks are prohibited in Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater. Thurston County has also decided to ban them this July 4, 2021 because of hot and dangerous weather conditions. sbloom@theolympian.com

People with consumer fireworks cannot discharge them in Thurston County following an emergency ban.

The discharge of fireworks is banned in unincorporated areas of the county through July 5, county spokesperson Meghan Porter said. County officials chose to enact the ban because recent weather conditions have increased the risk of fire, according to a Friday news release.

An excessive heat watch has been in effect since Friday afternoon and will continue through Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service. The heat wave has brought record high temperatures across the Pacific Northwest region.

Earlier this month, extensive rainfall allowed brush and vegetation to grow in large amounts, per the release. However, recent conditions have dried this abundant vegetation.

Considering these dry conditions, the Thurston County Fire Marshal Joshua Cummings determined the fire danger was too high to allow fireworks as usual. In the news release, Cummings said the decision was made in the interest of safety and in support of first responders.

“We recognize that the national Fourth of July holiday is a celebration of freedom and liberty in the United States, with the discharge of fireworks as an expression of that freedom,” Cummings said. “However, given the current and projected weather conditions we believe this is the right call for our community.”

The cities of Lacey, Olympia and Tumwater ban fireworks from personal use with local ordinances. The county normally allows people to discharge fireworks in unincorporated areas so long as they follow Washington state law, the Olympian previously reported.

The state only allows for the sale and discharge of fireworks in the days around Independence Day, June 28 to July 5, and New Year’s Day, Dec. 27 to Jan. 1, within certain time periods, according to Washington State Patrol.

Tribal lands are sovereign and have their own fireworks policies, Porter said.

The county news release says Cummings reached his decision on the ban in consultation with the Thurston County Director of Emergency Services and after being delegated authority on the matter by county manager Ramiro Chavez.

He also engaged with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the National Weather Service, Northwest Interagency Coordination center and local fire chiefs, per the release.

Although the discharge of consumer fireworks are banned, there will still be professional firework displays in Thurston County. Here’s where you can celebrate on July 4: