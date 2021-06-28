Serious collision unfolds on northbound I-5 near Tumwater, video shows

An Olympia motorist was cited for driving aggressively following a collision on northbound I-5 south of Tumwater Friday evening, according to Washington State Patrol.

The driver was cited for aggressive driving, although it wasn’t immediately clear if that resulted in a speeding ticket or negligent driving, Trooper Robert Reyer said Monday.

About 6:30 p.m. Friday, the State Patrol received a 911 call about an aggressive driver on northbound I-5, Reyer said.

That vehicle can be seen in the video. Then, the driver suddenly changes lanes, crashing into and pushing a car into the freeway barrier. That car then bounces off the barrier and drives over to the right shoulder. The other driver pulls over as well.

The two men involved in the crash are from Olympia, Reyer said. No injuries were reported.