Collision in Tumwater shuts down road for an hour, leads to arrest

A head on collision in Tumwater shut down a portion of road for nearly two hours Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, a man was driving on 54th Avenue Southwest in Tumwater and talking on his cellphone. Not paying attention, the driver let his Kia cross into the center of the road and hit a Subaru carrying two passengers, according to Lt. Jennifer Kolb of the Tumwater Police Department.

The Kia’s and Subaru’s front ends were both damaged in the collision and had to be towed away.

The two passengers in the Subaru reported injuries and requested medical evaluation when Tumwater Police and Fire arrived on the scene, Kolb said. Medics evaluated everyone involved in the incident and determined no one needed to be transported to the hospital for treatment.

An ambulance, two fire trucks, a fire command vehicle and two police cruisers shut down the road for an hour, assessing the victims and suspect. Two tow trucks were used to clear the road.

The driver of the Kia was arrested and charged with reckless driving and driving with a suspended license and taken to jail, Kolb said.