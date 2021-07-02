Expect traffic delays on this road in northeast Lacey for the next 2 weeks

As part of the city of Lacey’s 2021 street overlay program, major road construction will take place on Orion Drive Northeast (shown in red), between Willamette Drive Northeast to just north of the Orion/Meridian roundabout, over the next two weeks, the city announced. Courtesy

As part of the city of Lacey’s 2021 street overlay program, major road construction will take place on Orion Drive Northeast, between Willamette Drive Northeast to just north of the Orion/Meridian roundabout, over the next two weeks, the city announced.

Travelers can expect delays and detours at times during this work. Alternate routes are recommended.

The first stage of work will take place 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays from June 30 to July 8. During this time, contractors will prepare the project area for grinding and paving, according to the city.

The next stage of work will shift to nights.

From 7 p.m.-7 a.m. on July 8-9, and again on July 12-15, contractors will pave Orion Drive Northeast. During this phase of the work, the road will be open for local access only. Detours will be posted.

During nighttime closures, flaggers at both ends of the corridor will stop all vehicles and allow only traffic trying to access Home Depot and Fastenal warehouses. Through traffic will not be allowed, according to the city.

Striping of the road will take place at a later date.

For project details, go to ci.lacey.wa.us/ProjectUpdates.