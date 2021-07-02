Burn ban means no summer campfire on Washington DNR land due to fire danger, drought

Crews in Grays Harbor County battled a fire that spread to 30 to 40 acres in Malone starting Wednesday afternoon near the western edge of Capitol State Forest, according to Grays Harbor Fire District 5. Grays Harbor Fire District 5

Beginning July 2, there will be a statewide burn ban in effect for all of Washington’s forest lands. That means no campfires, use of charcoal briquettes or outdoor burning in Department of Natural Resources (DNR) protected forests.

The ban comes after a drought and heatwave dried out Washington’s forests and it will hopefully prevent man-made forest fires this summer. The ban will be in effect from July 2 to Sept. 30 unless Washington State DNR Commissioner Hillary Franz sees a reason to extend or shorten the ban based on fire conditions.

“The record-breaking temperatures we saw last weekend have left our state bone dry,” Commissioner Franz said in a press release, “and the risks from fireworks and other holiday activities make the situation even more precarious. I am asking everyone in Washington to do their part to protect our firefighters and our communities this summer. Please do not start a fire outside, and please do not set off your own fireworks this weekend.”

The ban prevents fires and other combustibles from being lit in state forests, like Capitol Forest, but does not prevent someone from having a fire in their backyard. Thurston County had established a burn ban on June 24, but still permits fires on residential properties and at established fire rings in state, county, and federal campgrounds.

The DNR’s ban however does not permit for campfires in any DNR protected forest and supersedes all other burn bans currently in effect. Capitol Forest is one of the DNRs protected forests, so no burning will be permitted there until the ban is over.

The danger of a fire breaking out has gone up since the heatwave that swept across the state. Triple digit temperatures dried up trees and their leaves, making forests ripe for fire, and now forecasted winds are ready to spread the fire quickly through the dry grasses and forests.

If you see smoke this summer, the DNR recommends you call 911 and report it, rather than assume it’s a fire someone’s got under control–a fire’s a lot worse than an unneeded visit by the fire department.