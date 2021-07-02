Olympia man dives into woman’s car to stop it from rolling into Tacoma traffic

Stock photo Getty Images

Two men may have saved a woman’s life in Tacoma on Friday when the car she was driving began rolling into a busy intersection. The men were able to smash the car window and dive into the vehicle to shift it into park.

Out on a delivery for Country Green Turf Farms, driver Brock Copass of Olympia noticed a woman passed out in her car on Pearl street and Sixth Avenue in Tacoma. Copass got out of his car to check on the woman, and was joined by another man who was also concerned for the unconscious woman.

“Pulled up at a stoplight, saw what was going down and [I] just kind of went from there,” Copass said. The two men noticed the woman was breathing and had her foot on the brake. A third person relayed information to 911 who told the men not to break the car windows until emergency crews arrived.

But the woman started to convulse, and her foot came off the brake, causing her car to start rolling into the busy four-lane intersection.

Copass said, “The other guy was ‘here we go!’” and smashed her window. Copass then dove into the car and shifted the gears to park, preventing the car from entering the intersection.

“Not a lot to think about, I guess,” he said. “I got to be the guy to jump through the window because I had a sweatshirt on, the other guy was wearing a T-shirt.”

Copass said police told the men they did the right thing smashing the window and getting into the car. After briefly speaking to the men, officers let them go and tended to the woman.

“It was about 15 minutes of boredom and 3 seconds of excitement,” Copass said.