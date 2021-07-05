Mason County driver rolls trailer and vehicle hauling it, State Patrol says

A Mason County woman was injured Saturday afternoon after she lost control of the trailer she was hauling, then rolled the vehicle that was hauling it in the process, according to Washington State Patrol.

The Belfair woman, 62, was taken to St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale following the wreck.

Just before 1 p.m. Saturday, the woman was headed north on state Route 3 at Erlands Point Road in Kitsap County when troopers say her 28-foot travel trailer began to swing back and forth.

Troopers say the trailer eventually rolled onto its side across both lanes of northbound SR 3.

Meanwhile, the Chevy Tahoe hauling the trailer became separated from it, struck the guardrail, rolled and landed on the driver’s side of the vehicle, according to State Patrol.

Troopers say the woman was driving too fast and the trailer was too heavy for vehicle capacity.

Traffic in the area was slowed for more than two hours.