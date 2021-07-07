Have you seen this man? Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding missing person

Stock photo Getty Images

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing 67-year-old man.

Darrell Carter has been missing since Friday, July 2, according to a Sheriff’s Office bulletin released Tuesday. The day before, he told his wife he was on his way to Idaho for an unscheduled trip.

On Friday, he called his wife to say he was in Portland, Oregon and his car had been stolen. The Sheriff’s Office believes he was last known to be driving a 2005 Blue Kia Spectra with Washington license plate AKE 0211.

The bulletin describes Carter as a “rather heavy set” 5-foot 10-inch white man with brown to gray hair and brown eyes. He lives with mental illness and his knees are scarred, the bulletin says.

Anyone who has seen Carter or has any information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call Detective Frank Frawley at the Sheriff’s Office at 360-786-5599 or call dispatch at 360-704-2740.