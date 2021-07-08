Thurston County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding this man

Thurston County Sheriff’s Officers need help finding Bradley Aydelotte. Courtesy: Thurston County Sheriff's Office

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding Bradley Aydelotte, who went missing on Tuesday, July 6.

Aydelotte is described by TCSO as a 43-year-old white man. He is approximately 5’10” with brown hair and brown eyes.

Aydelotte’s wife reported him missing on July 6 after he failed to show up to work that morning and she discovered his cell phone was off. According to TCSO, Aydelotte stayed at a hotel in Yelm on July 6.

Aydelotte drives a silver 2000 GMC truck with California license plate number 6J22810.

If you have information about Aydelotte’s whereabouts, call TCSO detective Frawley at 360-786-5599, or dispatch at 360- 704-2740.