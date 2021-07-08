Local
Thurston County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding this man
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding Bradley Aydelotte, who went missing on Tuesday, July 6.
Aydelotte is described by TCSO as a 43-year-old white man. He is approximately 5’10” with brown hair and brown eyes.
Aydelotte’s wife reported him missing on July 6 after he failed to show up to work that morning and she discovered his cell phone was off. According to TCSO, Aydelotte stayed at a hotel in Yelm on July 6.
Aydelotte drives a silver 2000 GMC truck with California license plate number 6J22810.
If you have information about Aydelotte’s whereabouts, call TCSO detective Frawley at 360-786-5599, or dispatch at 360- 704-2740.
