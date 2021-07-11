Section of Ensign Road in Olympia will close Monday for RV debris clean up, city says

Ensign Road, between Martin Way and Providence Lane, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday so that the city can clean up the road.

The city will remove garbage, debris and abandoned vehicles. Waste and road obstructions have built up as a result of people camping in vehicles along the road, according to the city.

The city has organized the clean up to improve community health and safety, a news release says.

Only emergency vehicles will be permitted through that portion of the road during the closure. Access to Providence Mother Joseph Care Center, South Sound Oral Surgery and Laboratories Northwest will still be available on Ensign Road via Lilly Road, according to the city.

The city’s clean team will not be available for downtown clean up on Monday because of the Ensign Road work.