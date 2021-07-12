2 injured in Lewis County after car drives off freeway, then crashes into barrier

Two people were hurt early Sunday after a car drove off the road, then reappeared to cross all lanes and crashed into a barrier, according to Washington State Patrol.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, injuring a 60-year-old Winlock woman and a 21-year-old Ocean Shores man. The woman was taken to Providence Centralia Hospital, while the man was taken to Peacehealth Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington.

About 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a Chehalis man, 32, was southbound on I-5 at state Route 508 near Napavine in Lewis County. Troopers say he drove off the road, then came back onto it, crossed all lanes and struck the median barrier.

The Winlock woman then crashed into both the Chehalis man’s vehicle and the Ocean Shores man’s vehicle, troopers say.