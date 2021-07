Lacey Fire District 3 crews have been searching Hicks Lake after an overturned kayak with personal belongings was found Monday evening. Courtesy

Lacey Fire District 3 crews have resumed their search of Hicks Lake after an overturned kayak was found Monday evening.

The kayak was found about 7:20 p.m., Lacey police Sgt. Shannon Barnes said Tuesday. Police have assisted fire crews, she said.

The kayak was found with personal items on the south side of the lake. Fire officials said there have been no reports of a person in distress in the water.

LFD3 water rescue team currently searching for missing kayaker on Hicks Lake. No reports of a victim in water/anyone in distress but kayak with personal items found overturned on South end of lake. pic.twitter.com/ePB0rKbUs3 — Lacey Fire (@LaceyFireDist3) July 13, 2021