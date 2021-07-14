Olympia will add more staff to revamp communication strategy

Olympia city council meets in person for the first time in 16 months Leo Brine

After a two-week hiatus, Olympia’s city council met Tuesday night and voted to hire more communications staff in an effort to implement a citywide communications strategy.

On July 13 at 7 p.m., for the first time in over a year, Olympia’s city council meet in person at City Hall for their weekly meeting. Council members discussed several items, including purchasing the burned down Quality Inn on Quince Street, finding a developer for property near LBA woods and making budget adjustments for the next fiscal quarter. The council also voted on adding three new full-time communications staff for the city after an analysis showed the communications department was understaffed.

In the spring, the city had Communications Resources Northwest (CRNW) conduct a study on the needs of Olympia. The consultants interviewed city officials, local business owners, city workers and citizens about city communications strategies. Kellie Purce Braseth, the city’s strategic communications director, said, “the researchers found… our staffing and our current organization was falling short of the level of service need before us.”

Communication has been a challenge for the city’s small communications team, which currently only has four people, including its department head, Braseth. Braseth said the consultants analysis found that “we need to more than double our staff,” because the staffing shortage has led to a lack of capacity and resources to meet the demands of both city employees and citizens.

CRNW compared Olympia’s communications resources to other cities considered similar in size. They found that places like Boise, ID and Eugene, OR had about 8,000 citizens for every one communications team member. In Olympia, it’s about 13,000 citizens per communications member.

The three new full-time communications positions the city will create are: a deputy public information officer (PIO) to handle media calls and improve internal communications; a social media/content strategist to bolster the city’s online presences and information distribution capabilities; and a Graphic Designer.

Braseth said these positions are necessary to improve internal communications between city departments and employees. “We do virtually no internal communications” she said. The new Deputy PIO will come up with a way to share the city’s messages with both citizens and city employees, “and our employees can then become better ambassadors for the city,” Braseth said.

Along with the new positions, the city also approved spending roughly $100,000 to have crisis communication firm on retainer. A firm would provide communication strategies when the city is in the midst of an immediate crisis. Another $200,000 would also be spent on contracting photographers, videographers and writers to create content for the city.

The analysis also showed people want to get news from the city either through the website or on social media, so the social media strategist position was added to meet that need, Braseth said. And the graphic designer will help with the city’s website and creating infographics for city media.

The city would spend $150,000 over five months for the three positions, with funding coming from the 2020 general fund. The Council committed to finding a permanent fund source for the positions in the next budget process. In total, the staffing expansion and hiring of a crisis communication firm would cost the city roughly $600,000 annually.

The city council voted unanimously to approve the new hires and spending plan. Councilman Jim Cooper said, “It’s a necessary bow wave that we need to put in the city right away.”

Olympia’s communications team will begin interviewing candidates for the new roles on Aug. 16 and hopes to bring new hires on board by Sept. 1.