Body of missing kayaker found at Hicks Lake in Lacey

Lacey Fire District 3 crews searched Hicks Lake after an overturned kayak with personal belongings was found Monday evening. Courtesy

A man thought to be in his late 20s, whose overturned kayak and personal belongings were found at the south end of Hicks Lake on Monday, was found dead late Tuesday morning, according to Lacey police and Lacey Fire District 3 officials.

The man’s body was found about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday in an area of the lake dense with lily pads, Battalion Chief Steve Crimmins said. He thinks the man overturned his kayak and then got caught up in the plants.

The overturned kayak and the man’s personal belongings were found about 7:15 p.m. Monday. The man’s vehicle also was found at the Hicks Lake boat launch parking area.

Lacey Fire District 3 searched the lake Monday evening, then the Thurston County dive team, Lacey police and friends and family resumed the search Tuesday morning, Sgt. Shannon Barnes said.

The man was ultimately found by someone who knew him, she said.