Kayaker found dead in Lacey lake has been identified

Lacey Fire District 3 crews have been searching Hicks Lake after an overturned kayak with personal belongings was found Monday evening. Courtesy

Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock has identified the man found dead in Lacey’s Hicks Lake on July 13.

Warnock identified the man as Nathan Peterson, 28. Peterson was an active-duty Army medic stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Warnock said.

Peterson’s cause of death has yet to be determined, but Warnock said the man’s autopsy would be performed on Thursday. The coroner’s office also is trying to determine where Peterson is from.

Peterson was discovered dead in Hicks Lake after his overturned kayak and belongings were found at the south end of the lake Monday. The man’s vehicle also was found at the Hicks Lake boat launch parking area.

Peterson was found Tuesday morning in a part of the lake dense with lily pads. Lacey Fire District 3 Battalion Chief Steve Crimmins said he thinks the man overturned his kayak and then got caught up in the plants.

Lacey Fire District 3 searched the lake Monday evening, then the Thurston County dive team, Lacey police and friends and family resumed the search Tuesday morning, Sgt. Shannon Barnes said. Peterson was found late Tuesday morning by someone who knew him, according to Lacey police.