Arson suspected for 12 fires started on I-5 in Thurston County

All County Rooter & Repair workers help put out fire on the side of I-5 in Thurston County WSP

Several brush fires started along Interstate-5 have police searching for a possible arsonist.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Washington State patrol along with multiple fire department’s were notified of brush fires on the right side of northbound I-5. In total, 9 fires were reported in Thurston County, all along the right side of North Bound I-5 and State Route (SR) 101. Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Robert Reyer said the fires appeared to have been started one after the other. A witness interviewed by officers said they had seen a truck speed away from the scenes of one of the fires. WSP is now searching for a blue-black box truck or SUV and its driver in connection to the fires.

Reyer said the first fire was reported near milepost 92 in the scatter creek area. After it was reported, five more fires were reported along northbound I-5, between Scatter Creek in Grand Mound and Trosper Road in Tumwater. An additional three fires were also discovered on northbound SR 101 between Black Lake Boulevard and Steam Boat Island Road.

Mason County also had three brush fires along the north bound lanes of SR 101, Reyer said.

Because of the fires appear to have been started one after the other along the same northbound route, WSP is investigating for arson, Reyer told the Olympian.

One witness was interviewed by troopers at the scene of the second to last fire near Mudd Bay Road. They told troopers they had seen a blue-black box truck style vehicle speed away from one of the fires once troopers arrived. The witness was unable to recall the license plate number of the vehicle or give a description of the driver so WSP is turning to the community for tips.

In total, 12 fires were discovered along I-5 and SR 101 on Wednesday. If investigators prove that the fires were intentionally set, the perpetrator could face 12 counts of first degree arson—a class a felony that carries a sentencing option of life in prison and a fine of $50,000 per charge in Washington.

Multiple fire departments helped put out the fires along I-5 and SR 101, most of them easily manageable brush fires. However, Washington State Department of Natural Resources fire fighters had to be called in for the fire near Trosper Road when it became a threat to nearby structures, Reyer said.

By around 6 p.m., all the fires had been extinguished by fire crews. One fire was put out in part by good samaritans from All County Rooter & Repair.