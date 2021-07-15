Sex offender registrations in Thurston County

Tyson Whittlesey is a level 2 transient sex offender in Thurston County TCSO

The following sex offenders recently registered to live in Thurston County.

Two are categorized as Level 2 sex offenders and another two are categorized as Level 3 sex offenders.

All four convicted sex offenders registered to live in Thurston County and are listed on the Thurston County Sherrif’s Office’s “Offenders Watch” page.

Johnnie Thomas — Level 3

Age: 34

Description: 5-foot-10 and 170 pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient without address.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2008 on one count of second-degree child molestation and one count of Communications with a Minor for Immoral Purposes in Superior Court after sexually assaulting two 13-year-old girls. Convicted in 2008 of rape of a child in the third-degree in Superior Court after sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

For more information: Go to www.co.thurston.wa.us/sheriff/ and go to the “Sex Offenders Watch” page, or call SOR unit at 360-754-2894.

Jason Goulet — Level 3

Age: 21

Description: 5-foot-10 and 176 pound white male with blue eyes and brown hair.

Where registered to live: Goulet will be living on the 3500 block of Mary Elder Road NE, Olympia.

Criminal History: Convicted in 2020 of rape in the third-degree in Superior Court after sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman. Convicted in 2020 of rape in the third-degree and domestic violence in Superior Court after sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Thomas Asbach — Level 2

Age: 49

Description: 6-foot and 190 pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient without address.

Criminal History: Convicted in 1986 of indecent liberties in juvenile court for assaulting a 7-year-old girl. Convicted in 1989 of first-degree rape of a child and second-degree assault in juvenile court for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy.

Tyson Whittlesey — Level 2

Age: 31

Description: 5-foot-6 and 140 pound white male with brown hair and blue eyes.

Where registered to live: Transient with no address.

Criminal history: Convicted in 2004 of child molestation in the first-degree in juvenile court for assaulting a 9-year-old girl.

