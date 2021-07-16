Lacey to spend $177,000 on outreach team that will serve homeless, others in crisis

Lacey City Council approved the creation of a mobile outreach team during its regular council meeting on Thursday. Rolf Boone

Lacey City Council on Thursday approved the creation of a mobile outreach team, a group that will work with police to help the homeless and others in crisis.

The cost of the team is about $177,000, said police Chief Robert Almada, who teed up the conversation for the council before they voted on it.

Police previously had a similar arrangement with the Community Action Council, but after outreach coordinator, Mitch Mitchell, left the program, the CAC had difficulty filling the position, Almada said. So, the city went in a different direction and is now working with Olympic Health and Recovery Services, he said.

The mobile outreach team will consist of four, full-time equivalent positions: two peer specialists and two crisis clinicians.

According to city information, patrol officers will identify, inform, and collaborate with the mobile team for clients who are in need of services, and they will assess clients at the request of a police officer.

The council unanimously approved the outreach team.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am,” Councilwoman Carolyn Cox said.

She said the mobile outreach team will provide relief to Lacey police officers, and provide “contact that is more comfortable for the people we are trying to help.”

Cox compared the newly created team to the crisis response unit in Olympia, calling it “a model worth pursuing.”

“Let’s hope it works,” she said.

Councilman Michael Steadman also called it great news for the city.

“Anything to help our officers do their primary job,” he said. “It was needed and has been needed for a long time.”

Mayor Andy Ryder said the mobile outreach team has his full support.

“We have to have resources for issues like this,” said Ryder, referring to homelessness and helping those in crisis. “This is the world we live in.”

So, what will success look like for the mobile outreach team?

The city provided some examples:

▪ Reduction in Lacey police officer involvement in non-criminal incidents.

▪ Pro-active response to community requests for response to homeless and mental health incidents.

▪ Fewer misdemeanor crimes and related arrests for anti-social behavior, such as trespassing, shoplifting, illegal camping.

▪ Delivering appropriate resources to a vulnerable population, rather than jail.