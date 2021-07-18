Washington State Patrol trooper suffers minor injury after wreck in Mason County Saturday

A Washington State Patrol trooper was injured Saturday in a wreck in Mason County Saturday morning, the agency announced.

The trooper, however, was able to drive herself to an area hospital after the incident.

About 11:45 a.m. Saturday, a Shelton woman and her passenger were headed north on state Route 3, near Grapeview. Meanwhile, the trooper was headed south, with lights and sirens activated, responding to an incident in the area, Sgt. Darren Wright said Sunday.

A Gig Harbor man, also driving south, pulled over to the shoulder to yield to the trooper.

Troopers say the Shelton woman was driving too fast. They say she saw the emergency lights and heard the sirens, then hit the brakes, losing control of her vehicle.

After losing control, she crashed into the trooper and the Gig Harbor man’s Toyota Prius in the southbound lane. Only the trooper was injured, according to State Patrol.