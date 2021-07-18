Man’s body recovered from West Bay in Olympia Sunday afternoon

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office dive team and marine services unit searched for a man Sunday afternoon on West Bay who tried to swim from one anchored boat to another. They eventually recovered his body. Courtesy

A man, suspected of drowning, was pulled from West Bay in Budd Inlet Sunday afternoon, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said via social media that the man was attempting to swim from one anchored boat to another when he went under the water and did not resurface.

The Sheriff’s Office dive team was dispatched about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The Coast Guard, Port of Olympia Harbor Patrol and Olympia Fire Department also reportedly responded to the scene.

The dive team and a marine services unit ultimately were able to locate and recover the victim.

“This tragedy is a stark reminder that no matter your swimming abilities, life vests save lives,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Please recreate safely and utilize personal flotation devices. Our hearts are with the victim’s family today.”