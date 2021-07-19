Expect traffic delays near this street in Tumwater Tuesday and Wednesday

A Tumwater-hired contractor will grind and pave Henderson Boulevard Southeast from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, the city announced. Courtesy

And that means the following: Henderson Boulevard Southeast will be closed to all through traffic from Old Highway 99 to 73rd Avenue Southeast. Access to Henderson Boulevard also will be closed at Trails End Drive Southeast.

Drivers must use a detour route on Tumwater Boulevard or take alternate routes, according to the city.

Detour signs will be in place along Old Hwy 99 at Tumwater Boulevard Southeast and Old Hwy 99 and Henderson Boulevard Southeast, as well as along Tumwater Boulevard Southeast, 73rd Ave. Southeast, Trail End Drive, and Tumwater Boulevard Southeast.

There also will be a temporary traffic barricade at the intersection of Trails End Drive Southeast and Arab Drive Southeast. Vehicles on Trails End Drive Southeast will be limited to local traffic only while the detour is in place.