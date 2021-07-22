Struggling to find employees? Thurston chamber set to host workforce summit

David Schaffert (left), president and CEO of the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce, greets Thurston County prosecutor Jon Tunheim during the chamber’s monthly meeting at the Red Lion Inn in Olympia on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015. On Aug. 18, 2021, the chamber will host a workforce summit. Staff photographer

The Thurston County Chamber of Commerce will hold a workforce summit next month, aiming to share ideas that will help employers hire and retain employees.

The gathering is set for 11:30 a.m. Aug. 18 at Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake (formerly Hotel RL) in west Olympia.

“Every day, I hear from business owners who are struggling to find employees,” said David Schaffert, chamber president and chief executive, in a statement. “We are holding the workforce summit to help employers understand the current state of the workforce issue from a big picture perspective, then we’ll provide them with tools to reinvigorate their workforce development tactics.”

Cheryl Fambles, CEO of Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council, will speak and facilitate a panel discussion.

To register, go to: https://thurstonchamber.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/QLmmy4OL?sourceTypeId=Website&mode=Attendee

For more information, call the chamber at 360-357-3362.