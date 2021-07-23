Despite state COVID restrictions ending, this Olympia water park will remain closed

Families fill the flowing stream in the East Bay Public Plaza during the Sand in the City celebration in downtown Olympia on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2014. Staff Photographer

Despite the state ending COVID restrictions and a heat wave causing everyone to look for ways to cool off, East Bay Public Plaza and its stream will remain closed for the remainder of the summer—and possibly the year.

The Plaza is owned and operated by LOTT Clean Water Alliance, who manage Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater’s wastewater treatment. LOTT closed both the Plaza and its stream and the WET science center during the pandemic to prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19.

Joanne Lind, a spokesperson for LOTT, said in an email that complying with state and local guidelines for water parks would require for more staff members than LOTT has. “Due to the staffing resources that would be required, it is not currently feasible to open the stream,” Lind wrote

LOTT may not need to hire that staff anymore. Governor Jay Inslee’s reopening guidelines presented in his “Ready Washington Plan” allow businesses in all sectors to reopen at usual capacity and operations, except for large indoor events with 10,000 or more people. The reopening plan does not mention other guidelines for water parks or any outdoor recreation facilities.

Several of Olympia’s other fountains have reopened for the summer and don’t have safety protocols in place. The Heritage Park fountain is operational again and Woodruff parks “Sprayground” is also open. Families have been visiting the two parks to beat the heat all summer, however the pressurized fountains at Heritage- and Woodruff Park might not be the best place for toddlers and infants to play. East Bay Plaza, however, offered a stream for young children and families to wade in and splash around.

According to Lind, LOTT will most likely open the park in spring 2022, because “we want to open when it’s safe to do so.”