A Coast Guard helicopter searches West Bay July 18. Courtesy

A man suspected of drowning in Budd Inlet last Sunday has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

John T. Watkins, 46, was pulled from West Bay Sunday afternoon by representatives of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

Watkins was living on a boat anchored in West Bay, Coroner Gary Warnock said.

The Sheriff’s Office said via social media that the man was attempting to swim from one anchored boat to another when he went under the water and did not resurface, The Olympian reported.

The Sheriff’s Office dive team was dispatched about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The Coast Guard, Port of Olympia Harbor Patrol and Olympia Fire Department were among those that responded to the incident.

The dive team and a marine services unit located and recovered Watkins’ body.

“This tragedy is a stark reminder that no matter your swimming abilities, life vests save lives,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Please recreate safely and utilize personal flotation devices. Our hearts are with the victim’s family today.”