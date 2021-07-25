Thurston County issues toxic algae warning for Pattison Lake

Algae at Pattison Lake. Photo taken Oct 1, 2019. sbloom@theolympian.com

A toxic algae bloom has been reported at Pattison Lake near Lacey, according to Thurston County Public Health and Social Services.

Lab results show the algae bloom is producing unsafe levels of microcystin, which is a liver toxin and possible human carcinogen, according to the county.

Staff will collect samples weekly until the algae bloom clears. Warning signs have been posted at the state Department of Fish and Wildlife boat launch.

Health officials recommend the following:

▪ Avoid contact with water containing algae.

▪ Avoid swimming, wading, wind surfing and water-skiing in water where algae blooms are present.

▪ Keep pets and livestock away from algae blooms.

▪ Do not eat fish that comes from a lake during an algae bloom.

▪ Avoid areas of scum when boating.