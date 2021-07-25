Mason County driver sideswipes one vehicle, then crashes head-on into another

A Mason County driver sideswiped one vehicle, then crashed head-on into another near Hood Canal Saturday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol.

Three people were injured in the wreck.

About 4:20 p.m. Saturday, a Hoodsport driver, 28, was headed south on U.S. 101, just north of Hoodsport.

Meanwhile, in two separate vehicles, a Hoquiam man, 60, was headed north on the same highway and so was a Port Angeles man, 48.

Troopers say the Hoodsport driver, whose gender was not identified, crossed the center line and sideswiped the Hoquiam man’s vehicle, then crashed head-on into the Port Angeles man.

The Hoquiam and Port Angeles men were injured and taken to Mason General Hospital in Shelton. The Hoodsport driver also was injured, but State Patrol information shows that person was not transported.

The Hoodsport driver also faces a possible charge of second-degree negligent driving.

The State Patrol also said a fourth person was involved in the wreck, but information released Saturday had no gender, age or city of residence information.