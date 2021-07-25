California woman dies after crashing motorcycle on Washington state coast

A California woman has died at an area hospital after crashing her motorcycle on the Washington state coast Friday afternoon, according to updated information released Sunday by Washington State Patrol.

Kathleen M. Huppert, 70, of San Diego, died at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Oregon.

The woman’s family was notified Sunday, according to State Patrol.

About 3 p.m. Friday, Huppert was headed south on state Route 109 in Grays Harbor County, near Ocean City, when troopers say she crossed the southbound fog line, drove into a ditch and was ejected from the motorcycle.

She was wearing a U.S. Department of Transportation-compliant helmet at the time of the crash, troopers say.