Motorcyclist is killed in Thurston County collision, State Patrol says

A 62-year-old Centralia man has died after his motorcycle was struck by a car near Rochester Sunday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol.

The car driver, a 65-year-old Chehalis man, also was injured in the crash.

About 5 p.m. Sunday, the motorcyclist was headed north on Forstrom Road Southwest, approaching U.S. Route 12. Meanwhile, the Chehalis man, driving a 2008 Chevy Corvette, was headed west on U.S. 12.

Troopers say the motorcyclist crossed the road and was struck by the car. The Centralia man died at the scene.

During the investigation, the road was closed for more than three hours, according to State Patrol.