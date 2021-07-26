Fire near Rochester spreads to field near I-5, shuts down road

Fire fighter works to contain a five acre fire near Rochester West Thurston Fire

A fire started near a residential area in Rochester spread onto a field near I-5, Monday afternoon.

The fire was started in a field near Case Road and 183rd Avenue in Rochester around 4:20. In order to put out the fire, nearly 7-miles of Case Road was shut down between 183rd Avenue and Maytown Road. The fire spread and quickly became a threat to a home nearby. Eventually it grew to five-acres in size and began to threaten I-5 after jumping a road.

West Thurston Fire, The Department of Natural Resources and four other fire departments were sent to put out the fire. A DNR helicopter had to dump water on the fire in order to contain it. According to a post from West Thurston Fire, 25 fire fighters in total responded.

West Thurston Fire and DNR fire crews requested air support to help put out the blaze Courtesy West Thurston Fire

No one was injured in the fire and no buildings were damaged by it, according to West Thurston Fire.

This story will be updated.