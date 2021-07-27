Motorcyclist killed in crash near Rochester on Monday identified

The motorcyclist who was killed in a crash near Rochester on Monday has been identified by Washington State Patrol (WSP).

The man was 62-year-old Centralia resident Craig Nelson, a release from WSP says.

According to a WSP statment, Nelson was wearing a helmet when his motorcycle collided with the side of a 65-year-old Chehalis man’s Corvette on U.S. Route 12 near Forstrom Street in Rochester. The Corvette was turning onto U.S. Route 12 when Nelson’s motorcycle hit it. The other driver was also injured in the accident.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene by Thurston County Medical Examiners on Monday.