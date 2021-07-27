Fire in Lacey causes fire department, police to evacuate Days Inn

Stock photo Getty Images

Lacey Fire Department and Police had to evacuate residents from a Days Inn hotel around midnight to protect them from a fast moving grass fire.

During the night of July 26, a fire was started in the grass on the side of an I-5 North off ramp near the Hawks Prairie Walmart. The fire spread quickly through waist high grass and got close to several businesses in the area, Lacey Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim Hulse said.

Eventually the fire got closer to the Days Inn hotel in Hawks Prairie and Lacey Police and Fire had the building’s guests briefly evacuated.

The fire was easily manageable, Hulse said, and within an hour fire fighters had it out. Hulse said a fire in this area happens once a year and is always dealt with quickly.

Part of what made the fire manageable is that the grass it was started in is bordered by concrete sidewalks and road, which contained the flames and slowed them from spreading to larger structures. According to Hulse, the fire caused no property damage and no injuries.